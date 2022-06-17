0
Friday 17 June 2022 - 11:58

Three Palestinians Martyred After ‘Israeli’ Military Raid in Jenin

Palestinian media reported early on Friday morning that three Palestinians were shot dead by ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in "Jenin" in the north of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the number of martyrs was three while eight others sustained wounds when the ‘Israeli’ regime forces opened fire on them.

Eyewitnesses reported that on Friday morning, Zionist soldiers raided Jenin and were confronted by Palestinian resistance groups.

Palestinian sources added that a group of ‘Israeli’ Special Forces conducted a raid on a car carrying the three Palestinian youths after entering Jenin, killing all passengers.

The sources identified the martyrs as Youssef Salah, Laith Abu Srour, and Baraa Lahlouh.

According to local sources, eight other Palestinians were injured in the shooting this morning and medical teams transferred them to hospital.
