Friday 17 June 2022

Iran to Modernize Naval Fleet As Regional Threats Increase

Ashtiani’s announcement came during his visit to the coastal province of Hormozgan in southern Iran to observe the process of manufacturing the latest homegrown destroyers, military vessels and submarines.

Highlighting Iran’s geopolitical position in the region and the strategic importance that the Persian Gulf has for the Islamic Republic, he said, “The Defense Ministry will update and furnish the naval fleet of the Armed Forces proportional to the needs of the Armed Forces and the regional threats across all territorial waters.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the presence of aliens and the ultra-regional forces as the cause of insecurity in the region,” the defense minister added.

He further added: “Our message for the region and the world is peace and tranquility. On the other hand, we believe that regional peace and stability will be achievable with the presence and cooperation of all countries of the region.”

Reaffirming the Defense Ministry’s commitment to the extension of Iran’s defense power in all spheres, particularly the naval power, Brigadier General Ashtiani stressed that the military forces would not hesitate about protecting the Iranian nation’s interests and combatting the threats.
