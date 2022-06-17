0
Friday 17 June 2022 - 12:51

Turkish Artillery Targets Aleppo District in Syria

Story Code : 999725
Turkish Artillery Targets Aleppo District in Syria
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a UK-based opposition center, stated that, on Thursday night, the Turkish forces targeted areas in the city of Tal Rifaat in the northern countryside of Aleppo, which includes a Russian military base. The shelling targeted the Kurdish forces’ deployment areas in the vicinity of Mara’ and Mara’anaz, north of Aleppo.

The SOHR stated that “the Sheikh Issa axis witnessed mutual targeting with medium and heavy machine guns, between the Kurdish forces on one side and the Turkish-backed factions on the other.” Syrian border villages and towns are always subjected to artillery and missile bombardment by Turkish forces.
