Friday 17 June 2022 - 14:33

Reopening Iran PMD Case Won’t Help Nuclear Talks: AEOI Chief

Talking to reporters in Natanz city on Thursday, Mohammad Eslami said that the Western countries used to make a lot of unfounded accusations against Iran in the last two decades, but those allegations were slated to stop in the framework of PMD in the 2015 nuclear deal, formally the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Then, the Western countries accepted to remove sanctions against Iran in return of the closed PMD cases and Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities and undergo some inspections, Eslami noted, underlining that the agreement meant to stop the allegations forever.

However, the AEOI head continued that the same accusations have resumed based on the alleged evidence provided by the Zionist regime now that there are talks to revive the JCPOA.

He noted that Iran, in response to this situation, avoided providing the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with the footages taken by the cameras installed in the nuclear site.

Iran will accept the exact text of the JCPOA, no more no less, if they return to their commitments in that deal, the official added.

Iran owns three percent of the global nuclear capacity, but is subject to over 25 percent of all IAEA inspections applied in the world, Eslami said, noting that the Zionist regime that engages in propaganda does not yield to inspections.
