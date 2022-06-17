0
Friday 17 June 2022 - 21:56

Russia Jails Former US Embassy Worker for Smuggling Drugs

Story Code : 999800
Russia Jails Former US Embassy Worker for Smuggling Drugs
“The American citizen (Marc) Fogel has been found guilty,” the Khimki court said in a statement late on Thursday.

Fogel is the latest American to be caught up in Russia’s legal system. The sentence comes as relations between Moscow and the West, particularly Washington, are tense after Moscow attacked Ukraine.

Russian authorities in January said Fogel had been arrested by customs officers in August 2021 after arriving from New York with his wife at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Al Jazeera reported.

“During customs checks, the marijuana and hash oil were found in his luggage,” officials said, adding that the drugs were hidden in contact lens cases and e-cigarette cartridges.

At the time of his arrest, Fogel was working as a teacher in the Anglo-American School of Moscow but benefitted from diplomatic immunity until May 2021 due to his previous employment at the US embassy.

He insisted the cannabis was for medical purposes and that it was prescribed in the United States after a spinal operation.

Russia has not made the use of cannabis legal for medicinal purposes.

Several Americans are currently detained in Russian prisons, and vice versa.

In April, the United States exchanged former American marine Trevor Reed, sentenced by a Russian court to nine years in prison for violence, for a Russian pilot who had been in a US jail since 2010.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria Coordinated With US: WSJ
‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria Coordinated With US: WSJ
UK Approves US Extradition of Assange
UK Approves US Extradition of Assange
17 June 2022
Iran to Modernize Naval Fleet As Regional Threats Increase
Iran to Modernize Naval Fleet As Regional Threats Increase
17 June 2022
US: Ukraine Conflict Has to End with Diplomacy
US: Ukraine Conflict Has to End with Diplomacy
17 June 2022
Iran Arrests Element Linked with 2 French Spies
Iran Arrests Element Linked with 2 French Spies
16 June 2022
Saudis Seize another Yemeni Fuel Tanker in Violation of Truce
Saudis Seize another Yemeni Fuel Tanker in Violation of Truce
16 June 2022
Biden Announces another $1 Bln in Military Aid for Ukraine, Fanning Flames of War
Biden Announces another $1 Bln in Military Aid for Ukraine, Fanning Flames of War
16 June 2022
New Activity Detected at North Korea’s Nuclear Testing Facility
New Activity Detected at North Korea’s Nuclear Testing Facility
16 June 2022
Ex-IRGC Chief: Iran Dealing Blows to Israel Constantly
Ex-IRGC Chief: Iran Dealing Blows to Israel Constantly
15 June 2022
Russia’s Special Envoy for Syria Blasts Israeli Missile Strikes as ‘Unacceptable’
Russia’s Special Envoy for Syria Blasts Israeli Missile Strikes as ‘Unacceptable’
15 June 2022
Pentagon Updates US Goals in Ukraine
Pentagon Updates US Goals in Ukraine
15 June 2022
US to Send Heavy Guided Missiles to Ukraine
US to Send Heavy Guided Missiles to Ukraine
15 June 2022
‘Israel’s’ Ruling Coalition Teeters On Collapse
‘Israel’s’ Ruling Coalition Teeters On Collapse
14 June 2022