Friday 17 June 2022 - 22:00

Assad: Syria and Russia Are Fighting One Battle Against One Enemy

Story Code : 999804
The delegation briefed al-Assad on the situation in the Donbass region and the recent developments related to the Russian Special Military Operation to defend civilians in that region in the face of the crimes committed by the extremist Nazis there, and the efforts being exerted to the return of the people to their cities after the situation in many areas has stabilized and reconstruction has started.

They also expressed their will to strengthen relations with Syria in all fields.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA], the Donetsk Foreign Minister handed President al-Assad a message from President Denis Pushilin on strengthening relations with Syria.

The president welcomed what was mentioned in President Pushilin’s message and expressed Syria’s readiness to start working to upgrade relations with the Donetsk Republic to the political level.

Assad in addition congratulated the delegation on liberating the major part of the Donbass region, stressing that Russia and Syria are fighting against one enemy, and that the United States operates the terrorists and neo-Nazis.

The president said: “The main and biggest battle is against the hegemonic policies pursued by the West, which aims to run the world according to its interests. Therefore, the countries that defend their sovereignty must build strong relationships among themselves in a way that enhances their positions and achieves the interests of their peoples.”

The members of the delegation underscored the importance of economic cooperation with Syria and establishing cultural relations with the Syrian people since what the people of Donbass confront and what they fight for is similar to what the Syrian people live because the Western countries use weapon of illegal sanctions and siege to suffocate the economy of countries that are not subject to them.
