‘Israel’ Abuses the Mediterranean’s Stolen Gas to Obtain Diplomatic Might in Europe

Islam Times - President of the so-called ‘Jerusalem’ Center for Public Affairs in the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity, Dore Gold, elaborated on the ‘importance’ of the recently-signed Memorandum of Understanding on gas between ‘Israel’ and the European Union.

Gold considered that the ‘Israeli’ entity’s position as an important gas resource for Europe, grants it more important power to exert diplomatic pressure than before, enabling it to endure pressure on the one hand, and pressuring Europe on the other hand.It is worth mentioning that the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime controls a confirmed amount of 900 billion cubic meters of Palestine's looted gas in eastern the Mediterranean Sea, while the exact numbers might hit 3000 billion cubic meters.According to Globes, the huge reserves of the natural gas in eastern the Mediterranean are estimated at 10.8 trillion cubic meters, an amount equal to 5% of the world’s gas reserves, which is sufficient to meet the European Union’s gas consumption rate for some 76 years.The ‘Israeli’ economy, Gold claimed, has turned into a wealth for the European countries that need energy supply to stop their reliance on Russia.