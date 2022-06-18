0
Saturday 18 June 2022 - 03:16

Hezbollah Launches Two-month Festivities on Fortieth Emergence Anniversary

Story Code : 999812
Afif explained that numerous celebrations would be held during the two months in various Lebanese areas, noting that Hezbollah media outlets would broadcast the appropriate content during the same period.

Afif added that a central festival would be held by the end of the two months on August 20 during which Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed HAsan Nasrallah would deliver a speech.

Hajj Afifi also answered the questions of the reporters, representing media outlets that include those opposing Hezbollah, reiterating the Resistance readiness to defend Hezbollah.
