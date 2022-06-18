0
Saturday 18 June 2022 - 03:17

Putin: New Powerful Centers Have Emerged around Globe

Story Code : 999813
Putin: New Powerful Centers Have Emerged around Globe
“After claiming victory in the Cold War, the United States declared it was the messenger of God on Earth, who has no obligations, but only interests – and these interests are sacrosanct,” Putin said in his speech at the plenary meeting of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

“The United States is ostensibly unaware that over the past decades new powerful centers have emerged around the globe and their voice is heard ever louder. Each of them is developing its own political system and public institutions and implements its own model of economic growth and, of course, has the right to protect them and to ensure national sovereignty,” Putin stressed.

In his opinion, “we are witnessing objective processes and truly revolutionary tectonic changes,” in the world.
