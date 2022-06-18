Saudi-led Coalition Kills Yemeni Baby, Wounds 2 Women in Artillery Shelling

Islam Times - The Saudi-led coalition and its mercenaries continue to breach the UN-brokered truce in several Yemeni governorates, murdering a 10-month-old infant and wounding 2 women in Saada.

News media reported the martyrdom of a baby and the injury of two women, as a result of artillery shelling by the Saudi-led coalition on the Al-Raqqo area in the Munabbih border district, west of Saada governorate, north of Yemen.Saba news agency indicated that a 10-month-old baby was martyred and two women were wounded in the shelling.A Yemeni military source told Saba that the Saudi-led coalition and its mercenaries committed 103 violations of the UN-brokered humanitarian and military truce during the past 24 hours.The source indicated that the coalition committed 44 violations by flying armed and spying aircraft in the airspace of Marib, Taiz, Hajjah, Al-Jawf, Saada, Al-Dhalea, Al-Bayda, and the border fronts.According to the source, the Saudi coalition mercenaries infiltrated the positions of the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees in the Al-Shabab front in Taiz Governorate, southwest of Yemen.The coalition and its mercenaries also shelled citizens' homes and army and committee sites in Marib, Taiz, Saada, and the border fronts.Saba cited the military source as saying that the Saudi coalition also committed 38 violations by intensively shooting at citizens' homes, as well as army and popular committees sites in the governorates of Marib, Taiz, Hajjah, and Saada, Al-Dhalea, Al-Bayda, and the border fronts.