Saturday 18 June 2022 - 03:25

Al Jazeera Obtains Image of Bullet that Killed its Journalist

According to Al-Jazeera English website, the photograph for the first time shows the type of ammunition used to kill the veteran correspondent in the occupied West Bank last month.

According to ballistic and forensic experts, the green-tipped bullet was designed to pierce armor and is used in an M4 rifle. The round was extracted from her head.

The green-tipped bullet was analyzed using 3D models and, according to experts, it was 5.56mm calibre – the same used by Israeli forces. The round was designed and manufactured in the United States, experts said.

Fayez al-Dwairi, a former Jordanian major general, told Al Jazeera the weapon and round used to kill Abu Akleh are regularly carried by Israeli forces.

“This M4 and this munition is used by the Israeli army. It is available and used by the units. I cannot say the whole unit, or most of the soldiers, but they use it,” al-Dwairi told Al Jazeera.

“When any soldier uses it, he uses it for a definite target – he wants to hunt, he wants to kill … There is no way to use it for another thing.”
