Saturday 18 June 2022 - 04:09

Russia Warned US before Attacking Al-Tanaf base in Syria

Several Pentagon officials told the CNN Arabic this morning (Friday) that Russia had warned Washington before attacking US-affiliated terrorists in southeastern Syria.

The media reported yesterday that unidentified drones targeted the headquarters of the terrorist group "Maghawir al-Thawra" inside the US base "Al-Tanf", which is one of the most important centers of the US occupation forces in Syria, on Wednesday night.

The US Pentagon officials told CNN that the attack was carried out by Russia and that Russian had warned Washington to pullout its forces before attacking them.

An unnamed official said the Russians had most likely achieved their goal of "sending a message" that the attack could be carried out without fear of retaliation.

CNN noted that the attack took place near al-Tanf base; No casualties have been reported from the attack. However, material damage is thought to have occurred.

According to the report, Russia had argued that "Maghawir al-Thawra" terrorists had planted bombs on the path of its forces in Syria.

CNN further reported that the United States believes that the attack did not happen and that the Russians made this claim in order to carry out an air strike.
