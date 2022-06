Islam Times - Afghan media reported an explosion at a mosque in the city of Imam Sahib in Kunduz province, killings and injuring 8 people.

Local media in Afghanistan reported that an explosion targeted worshipers at Friday Prayers in a mosque in the city of Imam Sahib in Kunduz province,According to reports, one people were killed and 7 others were wounded in the blast.Local Afghan Bakhtar news has reported the explosion was a result of a planted bomb in the mosque.The ISIL Khorasan terrorist group claimed responsibility for a previous deadly attack on a Sufi mosque in Afghanistan's Imam Sahib which left many casualties.