Saturday 18 June 2022 - 09:51

Iran Warns of Harm to Regional Stability Ahead of Biden’s ME Visit

Story Code : 999861
This comes as Joe Biden is going to visit the Middle East for the first time as US President.

In a telephone conversation on Friday, the Iranian foreign minister and his Omani counterpart talked about major bilateral affairs as well as issues of mutual interest at the regional and international levels.

The top Iranian diplomat pointed to the US president’s upcoming visit to the region, saying that officials in West Asia should not let extra-regional countries influence cooperation and stability here.

“We emphasize dialogue and cooperation in the region and believe that the West Asian nations should decide its future themselves,” Amir Abdollahian added.

He also referred to the recent visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Oman, describing the trip as a new turning point in the ties between Tehran and Muscat.

Amir Abdollahian highlighted the importance of developing ties between Iran and Oman, stressing the need to pursue and implement bilateral agreements.

He also described Oman’s role in regional developments as important and appreciated Muscat’s efforts to establish peace and stability in the region.

For his part, Badr Al-Busaidi underlined the need for the implementation of bilateral agreements reached between Iran and Oman during President Raisi’s successful visit to Muscat.

He said Oman trusts the new Iranian administration’s approach which is based on the expansion of ties with the regional countries.
