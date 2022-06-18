0
Saturday 18 June 2022 - 10:26

Palestinian Resistance Seizes ‘Israeli’ Spying Balloon That Fell In Gaza

Story Code : 999864
Palestinian Resistance Seizes ‘Israeli’ Spying Balloon That Fell In Gaza
The ‘Israeli’ spying balloon fell Friday in the Beit Hanoun area in the northern Gaza Strip.

Local media said that Zionist regime soldiers attempted to infiltrate the border with Gaza to restore the balloon but were forced to retreat after Palestinian Resistance forces opened fire on them.

Meanwhile, al-Mayadeen news network reported that the Palestinian Resistance seized the spying devices carried by the Zionist military’s filming balloon.

In the same context, a Zionist military official confirmed that an ‘Israeli’ filming air balloon fell inside the Gaza Strip, claiming that details are still being examined.

Meanwhile, ‘Israeli’ warplanes launched an airstrike targeting an open area near the Beit Hanoun checkpoint, with injuries reported.
Comment


Featured Stories
UK Set to Offer Kiev Further Military Training to ‘Change War’s Equation,’ Johnson Says
UK Set to Offer Kiev Further Military Training to ‘Change War’s Equation,’ Johnson Says
Putin Declares End of ’Unipolar World Order’
Putin Declares End of ’Unipolar World Order’
18 June 2022
Trump Warns Of World War III
Trump Warns Of World War III
18 June 2022
Israel Failed to Prevent Iran from Advancing Nuclear Program: Think Tank
Israel Failed to Prevent Iran from Advancing Nuclear Program: Think Tank
18 June 2022
‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria Coordinated With US: WSJ
‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria Coordinated With US: WSJ
17 June 2022
UK Approves US Extradition of Assange
UK Approves US Extradition of Assange
17 June 2022
Iran to Modernize Naval Fleet As Regional Threats Increase
Iran to Modernize Naval Fleet As Regional Threats Increase
17 June 2022
US: Ukraine Conflict Has to End with Diplomacy
US: Ukraine Conflict Has to End with Diplomacy
17 June 2022
Iran Arrests Element Linked with 2 French Spies
Iran Arrests Element Linked with 2 French Spies
16 June 2022
Saudis Seize another Yemeni Fuel Tanker in Violation of Truce
Saudis Seize another Yemeni Fuel Tanker in Violation of Truce
16 June 2022
Biden Announces another $1 Bln in Military Aid for Ukraine, Fanning Flames of War
Biden Announces another $1 Bln in Military Aid for Ukraine, Fanning Flames of War
16 June 2022
New Activity Detected at North Korea’s Nuclear Testing Facility
New Activity Detected at North Korea’s Nuclear Testing Facility
16 June 2022
Ex-IRGC Chief: Iran Dealing Blows to Israel Constantly
Ex-IRGC Chief: Iran Dealing Blows to Israel Constantly
15 June 2022