Palestinian Resistance Seizes ‘Israeli’ Spying Balloon That Fell In Gaza

Islam Times - ‘Israeli’ occupation forces attempted to infiltrate the occupied border area with the besieged Gaza Strip to restore a spying balloon that fell in the area but were forced to retreat after Palestinian Resistance fired bullets at them.

The ‘Israeli’ spying balloon fell Friday in the Beit Hanoun area in the northern Gaza Strip.Local media said that Zionist regime soldiers attempted to infiltrate the border with Gaza to restore the balloon but were forced to retreat after Palestinian Resistance forces opened fire on them.Meanwhile, al-Mayadeen news network reported that the Palestinian Resistance seized the spying devices carried by the Zionist military’s filming balloon.In the same context, a Zionist military official confirmed that an ‘Israeli’ filming air balloon fell inside the Gaza Strip, claiming that details are still being examined.Meanwhile, ‘Israeli’ warplanes launched an airstrike targeting an open area near the Beit Hanoun checkpoint, with injuries reported.