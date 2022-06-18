At Least 2 Killed in Temple Explosions in Afghan Capital

Islam Times - At least two civilians were killed and three security forces wounded on Saturday after three explosions hit a Sikh-Hindu temple in Police District 4 in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, according to multiple sources.

"We heard a huge blast which struck the gate of a temple in Kart-e-Parwan neighborhood at around 6 a.m. local time. The blast was followed by two more explosions inside the temple," an eyewitness said.The security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures, and several warning shots were also fired by the security personnel, he said.Besides, a security source told Xinhua near the site that two civilians lost their lives in the first blast. According to initial reports, gunmen stormed and entered the building, and security forces were trying to eliminate or capture the attackers, the source said.He also said three security forces were also wounded in the incident.Footage broadcast on social media showed smoke rising from the two-story building which is surrounded by blast walls. Media and people were not allowed to enter the site and no one knows what exactly is ongoing inside the compound.There has been no official statement about the incident so far.In March 2020, two dozen of worshippers were killed when a Sikh-Hindu temple was attacked in downtown Kabul.In recent months, the war-torn country has been hit by a series of terror attacks reportedly staged by militants of the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) group opposing the Taliban-led caretaker government.On Friday, one person was killed and seven others were wounded after a blast hit a local mosque in the country's northern province of Kunduz.