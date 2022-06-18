Kremlin Says US Bullying Companies Worldwide Against Doing Business in Russia

Islam Times - Washington and its American ambassadors overseas are bullying companies around the world against cooperation with Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

"Nowadays, I guess you don’t have to be such a diplomat at all and say that it is the United States of America, American ambassadors around the world, who are doing this. They do their rounds, call up large companies and sound off threats right and left," the Kremlin spokesman said.According to him, "this does not mean that business activity at the [St. Petersburg International Economic] Forum can be completely reduced to zero.""In any case, entrepreneurs come, they will do business in our country, they are interested in it," Peskov concluded.The Kremlin official noted that many companies "will try to profit from those niches that are being vacated now after some companies leave.""Although it should also be noted here that many companies that are winding down [activities in Russia] stay in contact with our government and with the relevant ministries. Moreover, they openly say that they are going to wait for the right moment and jump back into this market, since they are interested in this," Peskov stressed.He also stated that President Vladimir Putin is so far not planning contacts with the leaders of Germany and Italy following their trip to Kiev.Asked about chances for the resumption of Russian-Ukrainian talks after the visit to Kiev by Olaf Scholz, Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron, Peskov said the Kremlin could only read media reports and listen to the leaders’ comments at news conferences, and it possessed no other information.Scholz, Macron, Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis visited Ukraine’s capital on Thursday for talks with President Vladimir Zelensky. According to Germany’s Die Welt newspaper, the European leaders may have urged Zelensky to sit down at the negotiation table with Putin.Peskov added that Moscow will be keeping a close watch on Ukraine’s potential EU candidacy."This would certainly require our close attention, because we all know how discussions on the defense aspects of the EU’s security have intensified in Europe," the presidential spokesman said.The EU is "seeing transformation of all sorts", which should be watched closely, he added.Later on Friday, the European Commission should come up with a recommendation on granting EU candidacy to Kiev to be considered at a summit of heads of state and government on June 23-24. The European Commission recommendation is the first step on the road towards a country’s EU membership. Further on, it should coordinate a list of necessary conditions with European negotiators. The process could last years. The European Commission initiated a rapid move towards granting candidacy to Kiev amid the conflict in Ukraine.