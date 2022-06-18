Yemeni Childhood Pays the Price of Enhancing the Biden-MBS Ties

Islam Times - On the eve of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the Saudi-American coalition of aggression steps up its horrible crimes in Yemen.

Meanwhile, the pretext of ‘human rights’ is still being used as a weapon against the rivals of the United States, whose partners are licensed to commit grave violations and are ‘awarded’ with new weapons.In the latest massacre committed by the Saudi kingdom of terrorism, a 10-month old baby was martyred and two ladies sustained injuries due to the Saudi artillery shelling of al-Raqou border area in the Munabbih Directorate in Yemen’s Saada.Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.