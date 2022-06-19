0
Sunday 19 June 2022 - 03:52

Iraq Decries Latest Turkish Drone Strike in Kurdistan Region, Vows Response after Investigation

Story Code : 999961
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that such actions “represent violation of Iraq's sovereignty and a threat to the security of ordinary people, several of whom lost their lives and sustained injuries as a result of the attack.”

“This attack undermines the security of Iraq and stability of its people, and requires a unified stance to be confronted,” the statement added.

The ministry also pledged “necessary steps after completion of a thorough investigation into the attack.”

On Wednesday, a Turkish drone struck a security base belonging to the Protection Force of Ezidxan, which is aligned with the so-called Kurdistan Communities Union and backed by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group, in the Snune sub-district of Sinjar in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

According to the Kurdish-language Kurdistan 24 television news network, the attack left at least six people dead and injured several others. However, some other media outlets put the death toll at four.

Meanwhile, a number of BM-21 Grad rockets have reportedly targeted a military base in Iraq’s northern province of Nineveh, which houses Turkish forces involved in ongoing military operations against purported PKK positions in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network reported that the projectiles hit Zilkan base in northern Iraq’s Bashiqa region early on Saturday.

Sabereen News, a Telegram news channel associated with Iraqi anti-terror Popular Mobilization Units – better known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Sha’abi – reported that five 122mm Grad rockets had slammed into the base.
