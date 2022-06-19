0
Sunday 19 June 2022 - 04:16

US Military Expands Bases in Eastern Syria, Reinforces Them with Air Systems

Story Code : 999962
US Military Expands Bases in Eastern Syria, Reinforces Them with Air Systems
Russia's Sputnik news agency reported on Friday that that the US occupation forces are strengthening their ranks in eastern Syria, expanding their positions and moving more military convoys in the area.

The agency cited local sources in the northeastern province of Hasaka as saying that the American forces reinforced their illegal bases in the area with a “modern radar system” after they had built the bases to set up the radar on them.

The sources underlined that the bases, which include large warehouses, a command center and a helipad for military helicopters, were among the firsts established by the American forces with the support of Kurdish-led SDF militants loyal to them in Hasaka Province.

"US forces also expanded the grain silos base, which includes an airstrip in the town of Tal Baidar, north of Hasaka, near the M4 highway, by linking it with the headquarters of a former Syrian army regiment in the area," the sources added.

The sources confirmed that the "grain silos" base also witnessed an increase in fortifications and military equipment, as well as the deployment of Humvee vehicles and observation posts.
