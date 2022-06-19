Hezbollah Underlines Lebanon’s Right to Invest Offshore Oil Resources

Islam Times - Head of Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc, Hajj Mohammad Raad, stressed that Lebanon has the right to invest its oil resources without facing obstacles.

Addressing a mourning ceremony in southern Lebanon, MP Raad also called for speeding up the new cabinet formation and underscored the importance of coping with the socioeconomic crises.For his part, Deputy Chief of Hezbollah Executive Council, Sheikh Ali Daamoush, blamed, during his Friday sermon, the corrupts in Lebanon for the economic crises, including the public debt and the wasted depositors’ funds.Highlighting the US role in sponsoring the corrupts in Lebanon, Sheikh Daamoush underlining Washington’s contribution to the crisis, including prevention of the Eastern economic choices.Sheikh Daamoush further called for a speedy cabinet formation in order to secure the offshore oil investments away from the US pressures.