Pelosi Blames US Inflation on “War in Iraq”

Islam Times - In a massive Freudian Slip, US speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic and the “war in Iraq” were to blame for the rising cost of living in the United States.

“We have the war in Iraq, we have Covid,” she was heard saying in a video.Simultaneously, Pelosi’s office rushed to correct her statement to read “Ukraine.”The faux pas, which Pelosi did not catch or correct, is indicative of a new trend in which American leaders failed in differentiating between the US’s 2003 invasion of Iraq and the current war in Ukraine.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden, and former President George W. Bush have all made major Freudian slips either by conflating the 2022 war in Ukraine with the 2003 US invasion of Iraq or by confusing “Ukrainian” for “Iranian”.Bush mistakenly bashed the “brutal, unjustified invasion of Iraq” at an event last May as he was offering a critique of Russian President Vladimir Putin.Meanwhile, Biden, in his first State of the Union speech, confuses “Iranian” for “Ukrainian: “Putin may circle Kiev with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people” Biden said.It is worth noting that the US invasion of Iraq left at least five million Iraqi orphans, murdered over 100,000 Iraqis, forced four to five million Iraqis to flee their homes, displaced ancient Iraqi minority groups, and destroyed much of Iraq’s infrastructure and economy.In May, the annual inflation rate in the United States reached 8.6 percent, the highest level since 1981. Food and fuel prices have risen dramatically, with the national average gas price surpassing $5 per gallon this week.A recent Wall Street Journal poll found that 83 percent of US citizens believe that the country’s economic situation is poor or “not so good.”