Outline نویسی

A person who had a great influence on you

کلماتی که بخاطر آوردن آنها دشوار است

g/mother musician taught me piano intro. me -> many music forms encouraged feelings thru music major influence

یاد بگیرد که نباید جملات را به شیوه طوطی وار حفظ کند

یاد بگیرد که با حفظ معانی جملات، ایده داستان به زبان خودش نقل و بیان کند

نوشتن Outline یک فعالیت انفرادی است و هدف از این کار فقط یاد آوری کردن اصل مطلب برای شخص می باشد. در نتیجه اگر درک Outline شخص دیگری برای شما سخت است، تعجب نکنید.

طول یک Outline کاملا بستگی به شخصی که آنرا می نوسید دارد اما نوشتن یک Outline که خود دست کمی از متن اصلی نداشته باشد، اکیدا توصیه نمی شود!

بهتراست که Outline روی یک تکه کاغذ جداگانه نوشته شود تا زمان آموز در هنگام صحبت کردن به راحتی بتواند به آن نگاه کند تا ترتیب مطالب رعایت شده و لغات جدید فراموش نشوند.



How to Write an OutlineAn outline breaks down the parts of your thesis in a clear, hierarchical manner. Most students find that writing an outline before beginning the paper is most helpful in organizing one's thoughts. If your outline is good, your paper should be easy to write.

The basic format for an outline uses an alternating series of numbers and letters, indented accordingly, to indicate levels of importance. Here is an example of an outline on a paper about the development of Japanese theater:

OUTLINE NOTES I. Thesis: Japanese theater rose from a popular to elite and then returned to a popular art form. The thesis is stated in the first section, which is the introduction. II. Early theatrical forms A. Bugaku

B. Sarugaku

C. Primitive Noh

D. Authors and Audience

III. Noh theater A. Authors

B. Props 1. Masks a. women

b. demons

c. old men

2. Structure of Stage

C. Themes 1. Buddhist influence

2. The supernatural

D. Kyogen interludes

E. Audience

IV. Kabuki A. Authors

B. Props 1. make-up

2. special effects

C. Themes 1. Love stories

2. Revenge

D. Audience

V. Bunraku (puppet) theater A. Authors

B. Props

C. Themes 1. Love stories

2. Historical romances

D. Audience

Note that some section have subdivisions, others do not, depending on the demands of the paper.

In this outline, II, III, & IV all have similar structure, but this will not necessarily be true for all papers. Some may only have three major sections, others more than the five given here.

VI. Conclusion Your conclusion should restate your thesis, and never introduce new material.

اوتلاین نویسی یعنی یادداشت برداری از طرح کلی یا رئوس مطالب است که هم در Speaking و هم در Writing کمک شایان توجهی به زبان آموز می کند.برای مثال فرض کنید که قرار است زبان آموزان متن زیر را در منزل مطالعه کنند، معانی لغات جدید را پیدا کنند و برای جلسه بعد متن مورد نظر را بصورت شفاهی ارائه کنند.“The person, who had a great impact on me, was actually my father’s mother, my grandmother; she grew up in the country and moved to the city in 1965 to get a better education. She opened up my life to music in its many different forms. We would make music by clapping our hands, using bottles, jars, pots and pans, anything we could use, as well as the piano. My life was full of music.”خوب حالا می بایست از نکات مهم داستان (رئوس مطالب) و احیانایادداشت برداری کنیم. به این صورت:همان طور که می بینید ما در یادداشت برداری از رئوس مطالب، بجای نوشتن جملات از عبارات و کلمات و حتی علائم اختصاری استفاده می کنیم.این شیوه به زبان آموز کمک می کند تا:نوشتن Outline یک تمرین ساده برای منظم کردن ذهن و پرورش ایده است که می توان در تمام سطوح از آن استفاده کرد و چه بهتر است که زبان آموز در سطوح پایه و هرچه زودتر با این روش آشنا شود.