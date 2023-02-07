Jokow Sampaikan Belasungkawa untuk Keluarga dan Korban Gempa Turki dan Suriah

Islam Times - Presiden Joko Widodo (Jokowi) menyampaikan belasungkawa untuk korban dan keluarga korban gempa bumi di Turkiye dan Suriah.

Hal tersebut disampaikan Presiden lewat akun Twitter resminya @jokowi pada Senin (6/2/2023) malam.

"My deepest condolences to the people of Syria and Türkiye following the earthquake this morning across southeast Türkiye and northern Syria (Belasungkawa terdalam saya untuk warga Turkiye dan Suriah setelah kejadian gempa pagi ini di sebelah tenggara Turkiye dan utara Suriah)," tulis Jokowi, dikutip Selasa (7/2/2023).

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and victims. Indonesia stands in solidarity with the people of Türkiye and Syria (Pikiran dan doa untuk keluarga dan para korban. Indonesia menyatakan solidaritas untuk warga Turki dan Suriah)," tulis Kepala Negara lagi.

My deepest condolences to the people of Syria and Türkiye following the earthquake this morning across southeast Türkiye and northern Syria. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and victims. Indonesia stands in solidarity with the people of Türkiye and Syria

Hingga, Senin malam, jumlah korban jiwa di kedua negara diberitakan mencapai 2.300 orang.