صفحہ اول
0
Friday 4 Nov 2022 19:04

لاہور، تحریک انصاف کے کارکنوں کا گورنر ہاوس پر حملہ، استقبالیہ کے شیشے توڑ دیئے

لاہور، تحریک انصاف کے کارکنوں کا گورنر ہاوس پر حملہ، استقبالیہ کے شیشے توڑ دیئے
Islam Times Protests were held in different areas by Tehreek-e-Insaf in Lahore against Imran Khan's attack. Demonstrators took part in Firozpur Road, Liberty Chowk, Governor House, Shahdara Chowk, Thokar Niaz Beg, Babu Sabu, Kalma Chowk, Shanghai Bridge, Bhatta Chowk, Faisal Chowk, Abdullah Gul Interchange, Muslim Town Mor, Harbanspura, Segian Bridge and others. Demonstrations were held in the areas. The protesters shouted slogans against the federal government and the federal interior minister Rana Sanaullah.

During the protest outside the governor's house, PTI workers shouted loud slogans. After that, the workers got fired up and stormed the gates of the governor's house. Demonstrators also broke the glasses of the reception of the Governor's House. Demonstrators also broke the installation of CCTV cameras outside the gate of the governor's house. The angry protesters tried to break the gate of the governor's house. Police and anti-rights force were requested. Inspector Babar Ansari and Constable Abu Bakr were injured during the clash of protesters. Babar Ansari's arm and Constable Abu Bakr's head exploded. who were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
خبر کا کوڈ : 1022754
رائے ارسال کرنا
آپ کا نام

آپکا ایمیل ایڈریس
آپکی رائے

منتخب
ہمارے لوگوں کا سکون چھیننے والوں کو کبھی سکون نصیب نہیں ہوگا، میجر جنرل سلامی
ہمارے لوگوں کا سکون چھیننے والوں کو کبھی سکون نصیب نہیں ہوگا، میجر جنرل سلامی
فراموش شدہ، ہمارا راستہ(2)
فراموش شدہ، ہمارا راستہ(2)
3 Nov 2022
امریکی صدر یاد رکھیں کہ ایران 43 سال پہلے آزاد ہوچکا ہے، سید ابراہیم رئیسی
امریکی صدر یاد رکھیں کہ ایران 43 سال پہلے آزاد ہوچکا ہے، سید ابراہیم رئیسی
4 Nov 2022
تربیت اولاد
تربیت اولاد
امیرالمومنین امام علی ع کا امام حسن ع کے نام خط
3 Nov 2022
طلبہ سے رہبر انقلاب اسلامی کا خطاب، امریکا کے حتمی زوال کی کلیدی علامتوں کی نشاندہی
طلبہ سے رہبر انقلاب اسلامی کا خطاب، امریکا کے حتمی زوال کی کلیدی علامتوں کی نشاندہی
2 Nov 2022
آہ! مولانا عباس انصاری
آہ! مولانا عباس انصاری
جو رکے تو کوہِ گراں تھے ہم۔۔۔ جو چلے تو جاں سے گزر گئے
3 Nov 2022
کہاں میں اور کہاں دربار زینب (س) کا(1)
کہاں میں اور کہاں دربار زینب (س) کا(1)
3 Nov 2022
ایران کیخلاف تمام سازشیں ناکام ہونگی، حزب الله رہنماء
ایران کیخلاف تمام سازشیں ناکام ہونگی، حزب الله رہنماء
3 Nov 2022
برازیل میں امریکہ اور اسرائیل کو بڑا جھٹکا
برازیل میں امریکہ اور اسرائیل کو بڑا جھٹکا
2 Nov 2022
قافلہ رواں دواں رہیگا، انکو سیدھا کرنے کیلئے اللہ نے مجھے ایک اور زندگی دی، عمران خان
قافلہ رواں دواں رہیگا، انکو سیدھا کرنے کیلئے اللہ نے مجھے ایک اور زندگی دی، عمران خان
3 Nov 2022
امریکہ اور غاصب اسرائیل کی ناکامی
امریکہ اور غاصب اسرائیل کی ناکامی
2 Nov 2022
لانگ مارچ، کنٹینر پر فائرنگ، عمران خان اور فیصل جاوید سمیت متعدد افراد زخمی
لانگ مارچ، کنٹینر پر فائرنگ، عمران خان اور فیصل جاوید سمیت متعدد افراد زخمی
3 Nov 2022
سعودی عرب میں آزادی اظہار کے 53 قیدیوں کی پھانسی کی تیاری، 8 بچے بھی شامل
سعودی عرب میں آزادی اظہار کے 53 قیدیوں کی پھانسی کی تیاری، 8 بچے بھی شامل
2 Nov 2022

تازہ ترین

ہماری پیشکش
ابراہیم رئیسی کیجانب سے شہید قاسم سلیمانی کی تصویر بلند کرنیکے اقدام پر عرب صارفین کا ردعمل
حزب اللہ بڑی جنگ کی تیاری میں، ٹارگٹ لاک ہوگیا، حسن نصر اللہ کا کھلا پیغام
امریکی سفارتخانہ موجودہ بحران کو آگے بڑھا رہا ہے، ایران سے ملکی ضرورت کی ہر چیز درآمد کرینگے، سید مقاومت
عراقی مزاحمتی محاذ کیجانب سے قدس شریف کے دفاع میں عملی شرکت کا اعلان
قابض امریکی فوج کے مکمل انخلاء تک اس کیخلاف عسکری کارروائیاں جاری رکھیں گے، عصائب اہل الحق
فلسطینی جدوجہد نے حجت تمام کر دی، مزاحمتی محاذ میدان میں اتر پڑے، سید حسن نصراللہ
خدا پر بھروسہ رکھنے اور اسکی راہ میں مخلصانہ قدم بڑھانیوالے، صیہونیوں کیخلاف عنقریب اٹھ کھڑے ہونگے ، سید عبدالملک الحوثی
عراقی مزاحمتی محاذ کیجانب سے قابض قوتوں کیخلاف مسلح جدوجہد کا اعلان
جنرل قاسم سلیمانی کی ٹارگٹ کلنگ پر امریکہ سے انتقام کا لیا جانا "حتمی" ہے، جنرل حاجی زادہ
امریکہ نے انخلاء میں لیت و لعل سے کام لیا تو اُسے پیشرفتہ فوجی مقابلے کا سامنا کرنا پڑیگا، عراقی مزاحمتی محاذ