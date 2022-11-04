لاہور، تحریک انصاف کے کارکنوں کا گورنر ہاوس پر حملہ، استقبالیہ کے شیشے توڑ دیئے

Islam Times Protests were held in different areas by Tehreek-e-Insaf in Lahore against Imran Khan's attack. Demonstrators took part in Firozpur Road, Liberty Chowk, Governor House, Shahdara Chowk, Thokar Niaz Beg, Babu Sabu, Kalma Chowk, Shanghai Bridge, Bhatta Chowk, Faisal Chowk, Abdullah Gul Interchange, Muslim Town Mor, Harbanspura, Segian Bridge and others. Demonstrations were held in the areas. The protesters shouted slogans against the federal government and the federal interior minister Rana Sanaullah.



During the protest outside the governor's house, PTI workers shouted loud slogans. After that, the workers got fired up and stormed the gates of the governor's house. Demonstrators also broke the glasses of the reception of the Governor's House. Demonstrators also broke the installation of CCTV cameras outside the gate of the governor's house. The angry protesters tried to break the gate of the governor's house. Police and anti-rights force were requested. Inspector Babar Ansari and Constable Abu Bakr were injured during the clash of protesters. Babar Ansari's arm and Constable Abu Bakr's head exploded. who were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.