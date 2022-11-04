لاہور، دن بھر پی ٹی آئی کے رہنما عمران خان کی عیادت کرتے رہے

Islam Times The series of when Imran Khan came to visit leaders in Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore continued throughout the day. A large number of staff are impatient to see a glimpse of the captain outside the hospital. Imran Khan, senator and PTI leader Azam Swati, Babar Awan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Halim Adil Sheikh, Fawad Chaudhary and Zulfi Bukhari also arrived at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, while Kamran Bangash, Pearster Ali Zafar, Fakhr Imam Shiri Mazari and former Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Bezdar, Parviz Khatak, Asad Qaiser, Aun Abbas and Imran Riaz also came to the hospital to visit Imran Khan. Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Samit Mons Elahi also visited Imran Khan after reaching the hospital. In front of Shaukat Khanum's hospital, a large number of police and dolphins were on high alert while more barriers were erected.