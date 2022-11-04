لاہور، پی ٹی آئی کا احتجاج، گورنر ہاوس انتظامیہ نے اضافی سکیورٹی مانگ لی

Islam Times PTIK workers attacked governor house, governor house administration wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Punjab and IG Punjab. In the message, it is said that the law and order situation should increase the number of security personnel in the governor's house. According to the message sent by the Governor House administration, PTI official workers vandalized the property, the gate on the Mall Road of the Governor House was set on fire, and the security installation was damaged. According to the interpreter of the governor's house, an uncontrollable mob tried to break the gate of the governor's house on the road, polished tires and CCTV cameras. In the message, it is requested that an additional person be sent immediately for the security of the governor's house.