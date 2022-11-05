لاہور میں 8 مقامات پر تحریک انصاف کا احتجاج، ٹریفک جام، گاڑیوں کی لمبی قطاریں

اسلام ٹائمز
۔ لاہور کے 8 مقامات پر احتجاجی مظاہرے اور دھرنے جاری ہیں۔ احتجاجی مظاہرین نے گورنر ہاؤس چوک کو بند کر دیا ہے۔ سنٹر پوائنٹ جانب لبرٹی بھی ٹریفک کیلئے بند کر دی گئی ہے۔ مظاہرین نے ٹھوکر نیاز بیگ چوک بھی ٹریفک کیلئے بند کر دی ہے۔ جبکہ مظاہرین نے لاہور رنگ روڈ کو ٹریفک کیلئے بند کر دیا ہے، رنگ روڈ پر گاڑیوں کی لمبی قطاریں لگ گئیں، احتجاجی مظاہروں کے باعث شہریوں کو شدید پریشانی کا سامنا کرنا پڑ رہا ہے۔ عبداللہ گل انٹر چینج رنگ روڈ بھی ٹریفک کیلئے بند ہے جبکہ شاہدرہ چوک، شنگھائی پل، بابو صابو، فیصل چوک پر احتجاج جاری ہے۔
CTO Lahore has ordered all the officers to remain in the chowks, while the wardens have been instructed to provide alternative routes to the citizens during the protest. Ambulances, emergency vehicles are also instructed to give way immediately. There is a demonstration in Liberty directed by Imran Khan. Central PTI led by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mahmood, Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Kanwal Shuzab Samit are also present in the protest. Why is PTI workers chanting against Imran Khan? Liberty Chowk is closed for traffic because of the protest. Despite the cold, a large number of citizens are present in Liberty and are chanting in favor of Imran Khan and against the federal government.