Saturday 5 Nov 2022

لاہور، پی پی پی رہنما قمر زمان کائرہ نے عمران خان کو مذاکرات کا مشورہ دیدیا

لاہور، پی پی پی رہنما قمر زمان کائرہ نے عمران خان کو مذاکرات کا مشورہ دیدیا
Islam Times The senior leader of Pakistan People's Party, Qamar Zaman Kaera, advised former Prime Minister Imran Khan to negotiate. They say that all problems can be solved by sitting down. In Lahore, the long-time worker of the People's Party, Mani Pahlwan, while talking to the media after participating in the Chehlam ceremony, told Qamar Zaman Kaira that the meeting could not be carried out through negotiations and discussions, unless Imran Khan's decision is made. You will be full of time in your election. He said that Imran Khan wanted to visit whom, but he was disappointed after his requirements. The leader of the People's Party said that the decision of PDM will be made close to the election. 
