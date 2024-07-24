ہم آپ کے دعوتی پیغام سے بہت متاثر ہوئے ہیں، یوتھ آف یورپ اینڈ نارتھ امیرکہ

In the name of God

Dear Leader,

The date of May 25, 2024, marks your letter addressed to the youth and students of the United States of America. We are honored to receive your message of solidarity and empathy, and we wish to respond on our own behalf, as well as on behalf of many young people around the world, particularly those in the West. Your recognition of our efforts to support innocent children and women in Gaza is touching and inspires us to continue our commitment to justice and peace. We firmly believe in the importance of defending the oppressed and opposing all forms of cruelty and injustice, wherever they occur. We understand the pain and suffering of the Palestinians and lament the acts of violence and oppression inflicted upon them. We strive to raise public awareness and mobilize young people around these crucial issues, hoping to contribute to positive change. We firmly condemn those who remain silent in the face of these crimes, as their indifference and inaction constitute a form of complicity. By not actively opposing the injustices committed, they prolong the suffering of the innocent. It is our moral duty to denounce this passivity and to demand immediate and concrete action from the international community. Your call to deepen our understanding of the universal and moral values of the Quran is well received. We believe that interreligious and intercultural understanding is essential for building a more just and harmonious world. Respect for human, moral, and religious values should guide our actions and decisions. We hope that, despite political and ideological differences, we can all work together towards a future where peace, justice, and human dignity prevail. We will continue to raise our voices against injustice and support those in need, while seeking ways to promote reconciliation and understanding. We extend our sincere thanks for your unwavering commitment and remarkable dedication. We pray that you may continue your work with the same dedication and determination, and that our Lord grants you a long and fruitful life. Your letter, imbued with sincerity and depth, has touched us. We look forward to continuing this enriching exchange, guided by a spirit of respectful dialogue and constructive collaboration.

With respect and gratitude,

Brussels, July 20, 2024 The youth of Europe and North America