0
Sunday 19 June 2022 - 09:38

French polling stations open for high-stakes legislative vote

Story Code : 1000022
French leftist party La France Insoumise (LFI) leader, Member of Parliament and leader of left-wing coalition NUPES (Nouvelle Union Populaire Ecologique et Sociale - New Ecologic and Social People
French leftist party La France Insoumise (LFI) leader, Member of Parliament and leader of left-wing coalition NUPES (Nouvelle Union Populaire Ecologique et Sociale - New Ecologic and Social People's Union) Jean-Luc Melenchon (C), flanked by NUPES candidate and Europe Ecologie Les Verts (EELV) party general secretary Julien Bayou (C-R) and Celine Malaise (4thR), candidate for the NUPES, waves behind a banner during a press conference, two days before the second round of France's legislative elect

According to pollsters, Macron's camp in no way guaranteed to reach the 289 threshold for an absolute majority in the National Assembly.

Opinion polls also see the far right likely to score its biggest parliamentary success in decades.

Opinion polls also show the far right is likely to achieve its biggest parliamentary success in decades, while a broad left-green alliance could wind up being the largest opposition group and the conservatives find themselves as kingmakers.

Anyhow, the vote will be a determinant factor in Macron's bid to implement his agenda in his second term in office following his re-election in April.

The 44-year-old leader has vowed to cut taxes, initiate welfare reforms and raise the retirement age.

In order to keep his promises he must secure a majority in parliament.

The first round of voting was a big disappointment to Macron.

The newly-formed leftwing alliance of leftists, Socialists, Greens and Communists, is by far the biggest obstacle for Macron in parliament.

"The vote is extremely open and it would be improper to say that things are settled one way or the other," said left's figurehead Jean-Luc Melenchon, the head of La France Insoumise (LFI, which roughly translates as France Unbowed), and leader of the Nouvelle Union Populaire Ecologique et Sociale (New Ecological and Social Popular Union), NUPES.
Tagged
France Parliamentary Election Macron
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli regime secretly coordinates Syria airstrikes with US
Israeli regime secretly coordinates Syria airstrikes with US
US military group in talks to purchase Israel
US military group in talks to purchase Israel's blacklisted Pegasus spyware
19 June 2022
A Ukrainian serviceman carries an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.
US, allies set for long war in Ukraine despite global hunger, economic risks
19 June 2022
French activists rally to free
French activists rally to free 'Arab Nelson Mandela' Georges Abdallah
19 June 2022
UK Set to Offer Kiev Further Military Training to ‘Change War’s Equation,’ Johnson Says
UK Set to Offer Kiev Further Military Training to ‘Change War’s Equation,’ Johnson Says
18 June 2022
Putin Declares End of ’Unipolar World Order’
Putin Declares End of ’Unipolar World Order’
18 June 2022
Trump Warns Of World War III
Trump Warns Of World War III
18 June 2022
Israel Failed to Prevent Iran from Advancing Nuclear Program: Think Tank
Israel Failed to Prevent Iran from Advancing Nuclear Program: Think Tank
18 June 2022
‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria Coordinated With US: WSJ
‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria Coordinated With US: WSJ
17 June 2022
UK Approves US Extradition of Assange
UK Approves US Extradition of Assange
17 June 2022
Iran to Modernize Naval Fleet As Regional Threats Increase
Iran to Modernize Naval Fleet As Regional Threats Increase
17 June 2022
US: Ukraine Conflict Has to End with Diplomacy
US: Ukraine Conflict Has to End with Diplomacy
17 June 2022
Iran Arrests Element Linked with 2 French Spies
Iran Arrests Element Linked with 2 French Spies
16 June 2022