Monday 20 June 2022 - 06:04

Kamala Harris 'honestly useless' in controlling US-Mexico border: GOP senator

Kamala Harris

Flores said in an interview with Fox News that Harris should not be in that position, as she has been “honestly useless” at controlling the crisis at the border with Mexico.

“I don’t know why she’s in that position," she said. "She hasn’t been here in south Texas to see what their policies are creating, the mess that they’re creating in our country, and that their policies are hurting real people.”

Harris was appointed by President Joe Biden as “border czar” in March 2021, to address a humanitarian crisis on the US-Mexico border.

The vice president visited the border in June last year when the Biden administration was struggling to keep up with a surge in migrants.

"I'm glad to be here. It was always the plan to come here," she told reporters upon landing in El Paso, Texas.

The last event she held regarding the border issues was a January meeting with Honduran president Xiomara Castro, during which they discussed “root causes” behind migration.

Biden who pledged to reverse many of the hardline immigration policies of his Republican predecessor, former President Donald Trump, ended the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy and reinstated the Obama-era policy of ‘Catch and Release."

As a result, the number of migrants interdicted along the southern border nearly tripled during the president’s first six months in office.

Figures show that since he took office, arrests at the southwest US border have risen to the highest monthly levels in two decades.

Republicans, who hope to gain control of the US Congress in the November midterm elections, say the Democratic president's rollback of Trump-era policies has encouraged more illegal immigration.

Biden also stands accused of inciting a chaotic migrant rush on the US border with Mexico.
