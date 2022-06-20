Yemen blasts Saudi-led forces for breaching truce, warns of consequences

Islam Times - The Yemeni military condemns the Saudi Arabia-led coalition, which has entered a rare truce with the country, for breaching the sensitive agreement, warning it of the consequences of such violations.

“The countries of the invading Saudi-Emirati coalition still treat the truce’s provisions in a selective manner, and keep violating it,” Major General Mohammad al-Ghamari, chief of the general staff of the Yemeni armed forces, said on Sunday, Yemen’s al-Masirah television network reported.The official called the violations “a real threat against the truce.”The coalition invaded Yemen in 2015 to restore the impoverished country’s power to its former Western- and Riyadh-allied officials. The war has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and brought the entire Yemen close to the brink of all-out famine.The United Nations-brokered truce between the coalition and Yemen’s popular Houthi Ansarullah resistance movement, came into effect in April. The agreement was extended for another two months on June 2.As part of the ceasefire, commercial flights have resumed from Sana'a International Airport to Amman and Cairo, while oil tankers have also been able to dock at Yemen’s lifeline port city of al-Hudaydah.The elusive truce has provided a rare let-up in the coalition’s attacks on the Arab country, even though the coalition has been accused of a series of ceasefire violations.Ghamari asserted that the Yemeni armed forces had become more powerful and better equipped comparing to the past, warning, “We are in possession of strategic deterrent weapons that will surprise everyone.”“This will enable us to restore our rights completely and with no exception,” he added.In recent remarks, Mohammad Nasser al-Atefi, the Yemeni National Salvation Government’s defense minister, likewise laid emphasis on Yemen’s military capabilities.The Yemeni firepower has rendered the invading countries’ United States-made Patriot missile systems and other military hardware “ineffective,” he said.