Iran’s torpedoes can severely damage US navy aircraft carriers: American publication

Islam Times - Iran possesses submarines equipped with torpedoes that can strike a US aircraft carrier and severely damage its structure, according to an American publication.

The 19FortyFive said in an article that “although US defenses are superior in every way, the potential for Iran’s successful destruction of a US naval aircraft carrier is not impossible.”“The Iranian Navy’s fleet of Kilo-class submarines is equipped with torpedoes that could severely impact the structure of a carrier,” it said.The article also noted that Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has greatly expanded and advanced its weapons arsenals in recent years.Moreover, the Islamic Republic “has been able to develop longer-range ballistic missiles that will ultimately be capable of hitting US assets.”According to the article, the Islamic Republic “practiced destroying US military assets, including a naval aircraft carrier, in its semi-regular wargame exercises.”For a long time, Iran has demanded an end to the United States’ hostile presence in the Persian Gulf, where Washington has deployed a remarkable number of military assets thousands of kilometers away from its soil.Tehran has also called on its Persian Gulf Arab neighbors to enter dialog on how to establish security in the region without any foreign military presence.Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi reiterated on Sunday that the presence of foreigners does not bring security to the West Asia region, stressing that regional countries are fully capable of solving their own problems.“We agree that the presence of foreigners in the region will not create security, but rather, it will cause many problems. We also believe that regional officials are capable of solving regional problems and that the region’s [Gordian] knots can be untied by the region itself,” Raeisi said in a presser with visiting Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Tehran.In recent years, Iranian military experts and technicians have made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiation.Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has always called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the Iranian missile program.