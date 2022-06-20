CENTCOM and Pentagon approved Israeli airstrikes in Syria

A picture taken on January 2, 2022 shows damage at the Al-Arshani water station, after it was reportedly hit by a Russian airstrike, in the village of the same name, northeast of the the rebel-held city of Idlib.

Islam Times - The Wall Street Journal reveals that Israel secretly coordinates with the US on many of the airstrikes it carries out in Syria.and that, since 2017, Israel has carried out more than 400 airstrikes in Syria and other parts of the West Asia region.

It claims that Israeli attacks have been aimed at restricting Iran and its allied forces in Syria.The vast majority of those Israeli airstrikes have been approved by the US Central Command, CENTCOM and the Pentagon.The US aim is to ensure that Israel's bombing raids don't interfere with the US led military campaign in Syria.Many observers believed that the revelation by The Wall Street Journal was confirmation of an open secret policy.The timing of the revelation by the Wall Street Journal comes as the Israeli regime has increased its attacks against Syria. Last week, the regime heavily struck Damascus International Airport which is a still not completely up and running.Syrian officials have said on many occasions that US troops in Syria are there to loot the country's resources. Former US President, Donald Trump, was not embarrassed to frankly say that he kept US troops in Syria for Syrian oil only.The fight against Daesh seems to have been a good pretext to maintain us illegal presence in Syria.Syrian officials have also repeatedly called on the United Nations to stop Israel's strikes on the country. But those calls have almost always gone unnoticed behind a couple of verbal admonitions by UN officials.This seems to have emboldened the regime in Tel Aviv to carry on its attacks with impunity.The confirmation of the US approval and coordination of Israeli attacks in Syria can definitely be seen as rather a public support for Israeli regime strikes in Syria, especially at a time when Israel has increased the intensity of its cross border attacks.Such support would likely embolden the Israeli regime to carry out more attacks in Syria.