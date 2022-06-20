0
Monday 20 June 2022 - 07:51

Houthi: Continued Saudi-led blockade amounts to deliberate crime against Yemenis

Story Code : 1000164
Senior member of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council Mohammed Ali al-Houthi
Mohammed Ali al-Houthi wrote in a tweet on Sunday evening that the Riyadh-led coalition is making use of starvation as a weapon of war against the Yemeni people.

Saudi Arabia began to lead a devastating war and blockade against Yemen in 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.

The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

‘Less than 10% of UN-backed truce materialized’
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs Jalal al-Ruwishan said there is clear evidence that the Saudi-led coalition continues its all-out aggression against Yemen in violation of the terms and conditions of a UN-brokered ceasefire, which began on April 2 and was extended earlier this month.

Ruwishan said in an interview with Arabic-language al-Masirah television that the truce would be “meaningless and pointless” in case it does not result in the opening of Yemeni ports and airports as well as the payment of civil servants.

He asserted that Yemenis will determinedly restore their rights by all available means.

“Our people and armed forces have not tied domestic and defense issues to the truce, and have been not held down by it. They are doubtful about the sincerity of aggressors and forces of aggression.”

Ruwishan went on to say that Yemeni diplomats have insisted on the removal of the brutal siege and elimination of the sufferings of the Yemeni people in the so-called peace talks, noting that Saudi Arabia and its allies do not abide by the UN-backed ceasefire as required.

He complained that what has been achieved so far as a result of the ceasefire is less than 10% of what was declared in its terms.
Tagged
Yemen Houthi Blockade Saudi Arabia
