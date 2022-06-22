0
Wednesday 22 June 2022 - 07:14

NASA wants nuclear reactors on the Moon

Story Code : 1000470
Concept illustration of "fission surface power systems" for the Artemis program
Concept illustration of "fission surface power systems" for the Artemis program

NASA hopes to have a design for the “fission surface power system” ready to launch by the end of the decade. John Wagner, director of the DOE’s Idaho National Laboratory, called the project “a very achievable first step toward the US establishing nuclear power on the Moon.” 

Three 12-month contracts are each worth $5 million and will fund initial design concepts for a 40-kilowatt fission power system, with a requirement to last at least 10 years in the unforgiving environment of the moon. If successfully demonstrated on the lunar surface, the reactors could be used for the eventual mission to Mars, NASA said.

In addition to Lockheed Margin and Westinghouse, the third contractor will be a Texas-based outfit called IX. It is a joint venture between spacecraft designer Intuitive Machines and X-Energy, developers of an experimental pebble-bed reactor.

“Developing these early designs will help us lay the groundwork for powering our long-term human presence on other worlds,” said Jim Reuter of NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate.

Fission systems are relatively smaller, lighter and can provide “continuous power regardless of location, available sunlight, and other natural environmental conditions,” the space agency said. NASA also hopes to get “critical information” from the nuclear industry that could lead to developing atomic propulsion systems for deep space exploration missions.

The contracts are part of the Artemis program, a US initiative to return to the moon – and put the first-ever woman and person of color on the lunar surface. It was named after the twin sister of Apollo, the Greek deity whom the initial US moonshot was named after. Initial schedules called for the first landing to take place in 2024, but last year NASA said it was no longer on track to achieve that, citing lack of funding.

In March, NASA announced a plan to land humans on Mars by 2040. Less than a week later, it had to cancel a test of the Artemis I spacecraft due to technical problems.
Tagged
US NASA Moon Nuclear
Comment


Featured Stories
Concept illustration of "fission surface power systems" for the Artemis program
NASA wants nuclear reactors on the Moon
Taiwanese F-16V jet fighters taxi on the runway in Chiayi, Jan 5, 2022.
Taiwan scrambles jets and missiles over Chinese flight
22 June 2022
Colombia’s new president could deal major blow to US imperialism
Colombia’s new president could deal major blow to US imperialism
By: Bradley Blankenship
22 June 2022
Russia Can’t Guarantee Captured Americans Won’t Face Death Penalty: Kremlin
Russia Can’t Guarantee Captured Americans Won’t Face Death Penalty: Kremlin
21 June 2022
Every Inch of Palestinian Territory to Be Liberated: Hamas
Every Inch of Palestinian Territory to Be Liberated: Hamas
21 June 2022
Maduro: We are all part of Axis of Resistance
Maduro: We are all part of Axis of Resistance
21 June 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: US, West Seeking To Undermine Independence of States
Ayatollah Khamenei: US, West Seeking To Undermine Independence of States
20 June 2022
US Should Beg For Nuclear Arms Talks, Russia’s Medvedev Says
US Should Beg For Nuclear Arms Talks, Russia’s Medvedev Says
20 June 2022
A picture taken on January 2, 2022 shows damage at the Al-Arshani water station, after it was reportedly hit by a Russian airstrike, in the village of the same name, northeast of the the rebel-held city of Idlib.
CENTCOM and Pentagon approved Israeli airstrikes in Syria
20 June 2022
Iran’s torpedoes can severely damage US navy aircraft carriers: American publication
Iran’s torpedoes can severely damage US navy aircraft carriers: American publication
20 June 2022
US Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger
Congressman predicts 2024 US elections will be a ‘mess’
20 June 2022
Army engineers during Iron Challenge exercise, Liss, Hampshire, March, 2022.
UK should be ready ‘to fight in Europe’ – army chief
20 June 2022
Moscow: Kiev Sends Film Crew to Stage False Flag ‘Russian Strike’ on Civilian Homes
Moscow: Kiev Sends Film Crew to Stage False Flag ‘Russian Strike’ on Civilian Homes
19 June 2022