0
Wednesday 22 June 2022 - 11:19

EU Warns of Fossil Fuel “Backsliding” As Countries Turn to Coal

Story Code : 1000545
EU Warns of Fossil Fuel “Backsliding” As Countries Turn to Coal
“We have to make sure that we use this crisis to move forward and not to have a backsliding on the dirty fossil fuels,” European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told several European media outlets in an interview.

“It’s a fine line and it is not determined whether we are going to take the right turn,” she added.

The shift – a reaction to power-hungry Europe being increasingly starved of Russian gas and oil – seriously undermines the EU’s vaunted ambition to become climate neutral by 2050.

That goal is one of the cornerstones of von der Leyen’s policies at the helm of the EU executive.

Germany, Austria and the Netherlands have said they will ease restrictions on power stations fired by coal after Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would reduce the amount of gas it supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday that the slashing of gas supplies to Europe was an “attack on us” by Moscow.

While Germany, Europe’s biggest economy and the region’s biggest energy consumer, said it still plans to exit coal in 2030, environmental groups are skeptical.

Turning back to coal “is a bad choice” with structural consequences, said Neil Makaroff, of Climate Action Network, an umbrella organization for such groups.

“Countries are continuing to back fossil energy rather than investing enough in renewables,” he said.

“The risk is substituting one dependency for another: importing Colombian or Australian coal, US or Qatari liquified natural gas, to replace Russian hydrocarbons.”

Another group, Carbon Market Watch, agreed that the move to coal was “worrying” and expressed hope it would “be as temporary as possible”.

The EU, as part of sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, is phasing in a ban on Russian coal and oil imports.

Moscow, in turn, has taken to turning down gas supplies to EU countries.

Although it says the diminished supplies are because of technical or maintenance reasons, European capitals believe Russia is trying to hurt the EU for its backing of Ukraine, in particular its candidacy bid to one day join the EU bloc.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gaza Military Exercises Sending Resolute Message to Tel Aviv
Gaza Military Exercises Sending Resolute Message to Tel Aviv
Arrested Mossad Agents Planned To Kill Iran’s Nuclear Scientists
Arrested Mossad Agents Planned To Kill Iran’s Nuclear Scientists
22 June 2022
Concept illustration of "fission surface power systems" for the Artemis program
NASA wants nuclear reactors on the Moon
22 June 2022
Taiwanese F-16V jet fighters taxi on the runway in Chiayi, Jan 5, 2022.
Taiwan scrambles jets and missiles over Chinese flight
22 June 2022
Colombia’s new president could deal major blow to US imperialism
Colombia’s new president could deal major blow to US imperialism
By: Bradley Blankenship
22 June 2022
Russia Can’t Guarantee Captured Americans Won’t Face Death Penalty: Kremlin
Russia Can’t Guarantee Captured Americans Won’t Face Death Penalty: Kremlin
21 June 2022
Every Inch of Palestinian Territory to Be Liberated: Hamas
Every Inch of Palestinian Territory to Be Liberated: Hamas
21 June 2022
Maduro: We are all part of Axis of Resistance
Maduro: We are all part of Axis of Resistance
21 June 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: US, West Seeking To Undermine Independence of States
Ayatollah Khamenei: US, West Seeking To Undermine Independence of States
20 June 2022
US Should Beg For Nuclear Arms Talks, Russia’s Medvedev Says
US Should Beg For Nuclear Arms Talks, Russia’s Medvedev Says
20 June 2022
A picture taken on January 2, 2022 shows damage at the Al-Arshani water station, after it was reportedly hit by a Russian airstrike, in the village of the same name, northeast of the the rebel-held city of Idlib.
CENTCOM and Pentagon approved Israeli airstrikes in Syria
20 June 2022
Iran’s torpedoes can severely damage US navy aircraft carriers: American publication
Iran’s torpedoes can severely damage US navy aircraft carriers: American publication
20 June 2022
US Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger
Congressman predicts 2024 US elections will be a ‘mess’
20 June 2022