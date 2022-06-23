Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Haniya: Axis of Resistance Cooperates to Serve the Central Goal ’Palestine’

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the head of Hamas politburo Ismail Haniya and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, various political and field developments in Palestine, Lebanon, and the region were discussed, in addition to the development of the Axis of Resistance, the threats, challenges, and opportunities it is facing.The attendees affirmed the decisive cooperation of all sides within this Axis to serve the central goal which is related to al-Quds, the sanctities, and the Palestinian Cause.