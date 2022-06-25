0
Saturday 25 June 2022 - 05:41

Serbia reveals how to get fast-track pass to EU

Story Code : 1000994
Serbia reveals how to get fast-track pass to EU

On Thursday, the European Council agreed to grant candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. While joining the EU has been a prime talking point for pro-Western Ukrainian politicians for decades, Kiev’s drive to join the bloc became reinvigorated amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. By becoming candidates, Ukraine and Moldova joined Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Turkey in the EU’s waiting room.

Commenting on the bloc’s move, Vulin claimed that the EU had decided “to stop pretending that there are the same rules for everyone who wants to join this organization.”

Stressing that Ukraine falls short of meeting standards which are “so carefully applied to Balkan countries,” the minister claimed that Kiev’s “participation in the war was enough to start negotiations.

He, ironically, expressed hope that “Moldova did not have to promise to go to war” to get a candidate status and noted that if a war was the only criteria, “Serbia could [have started] negotiations in 1999.”

However, it seems that such rules do not apply to those countries which have been bombed by NATO, for quick accession to the European Union you must clash with Russia,” he said.

Noting that prior to its decision on Ukraine and Moldova’s candidacies, the EU was not “a military alliance,” Vulin wished Northern Macedonia and Albania to not have to go to war with anyone for the sake of their EU accession.

The Serbian minister’s remarks echoed the statement of Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on the same matter. She claimed that the main objective of the EU – to “contain” Russia – prompted the EU to turn a blind eye on strict accession criteria that have been applied to other EU candidates. She also stressed that the EU once again proved that the bloc has very little to do with the economy and that there was almost no “creative force” in it left.

President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen made it clear that Ukraine had done a lot for strengthening the rule of law but there still needed to be reforms implemented. 

To fight corruption, for example, or to modernize this well-functioning administration, to help attract investors,” she explained.
Tagged
Serbia EU
Comment


Featured Stories
Jordan
Jordan’s king says he would support Middle East version of NATO with clear mission
Ismail Haniyeh (3rd L), head of the political bureau of the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas, meets with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun (C) in the capital Beirut on June 24, 2022.
Haniyeh: Hamas stands with Lebanon against Israeli maritime harassment
25 June 2022
US to Send $450mln Security Aid to Ukraine Including Advanced Rocket Systems
US to Send $450mln Security Aid to Ukraine Including Advanced Rocket Systems
24 June 2022
Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
24 June 2022
Kim, N. Korea Military Approve Plans to Strengthen ‘War Deterrent’
Kim, N. Korea Military Approve Plans to Strengthen ‘War Deterrent’
24 June 2022
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
23 June 2022
Raisi Warns Against Attempts to Expand NATO Influence across World
Raisi Warns Against Attempts to Expand NATO Influence across World
23 June 2022
UN Calls for Action to Stop Violence in Myanmar as Post-coup Death Toll Tops 2,000
UN Calls for Action to Stop Violence in Myanmar as Post-coup Death Toll Tops 2,000
23 June 2022
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
23 June 2022
Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup
Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup
23 June 2022
Gaza Military Exercises Sending Resolute Message to Tel Aviv
Gaza Military Exercises Sending Resolute Message to Tel Aviv
22 June 2022
Arrested Mossad Agents Planned To Kill Iran’s Nuclear Scientists
Arrested Mossad Agents Planned To Kill Iran’s Nuclear Scientists
22 June 2022
Concept illustration of "fission surface power systems" for the Artemis program
NASA wants nuclear reactors on the Moon
22 June 2022