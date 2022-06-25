0
Saturday 25 June 2022 - 05:50

Red Crescent: 82 Palestinians injured during Israeli raids in West Bank

Story Code : 1000999
Red Crescent: 82 Palestinians injured during Israeli raids in West Bank

Palestine’s Ma’an news agency cited Ahmed Jibril, the director of the PRCS’s Emergency and Ambulance Center in Nablus, as saying that the injuries occurred following the Israeli violence in the city and nearby villages on Friday.

Jibril said the Red Crescent’s staffers dealt with the injury of a paramedic volunteer (pictured below) in the face with a tear gas canister, in addition to 15 cases of suffocation with tear gas in Beit Dajan.

They also dealt with four cases of gas suffocation and injury as a result of falling down on Jabal Sabih hill in the town of Beita. The PRCS’s crews also took care of an injury in Burin, in addition to 61 cases of gas inhalation in Qaryut village, south of Nablus.

In the past months, heavy clashes have been going on between the Israeli occupation forces and Palestinians on a weekly basis over Tel Aviv’s settlement expansion across the Palestinian territories.

About 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state, with East al-Quds as its capital. The last round of Israeli-Palestinian talks collapsed in 2014. Among the major sticking points in those negotiations was Israel's continued settlement expansion.

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law as they are built on occupied land. The UN Security Council has condemned Israel's settlement activities in several resolutions.
Tagged
Palestine Red Crescent Israeli Raids
Comment


Featured Stories
Jordan
Jordan’s king says he would support Middle East version of NATO with clear mission
Ismail Haniyeh (3rd L), head of the political bureau of the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas, meets with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun (C) in the capital Beirut on June 24, 2022.
Haniyeh: Hamas stands with Lebanon against Israeli maritime harassment
25 June 2022
US to Send $450mln Security Aid to Ukraine Including Advanced Rocket Systems
US to Send $450mln Security Aid to Ukraine Including Advanced Rocket Systems
24 June 2022
Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
24 June 2022
Kim, N. Korea Military Approve Plans to Strengthen ‘War Deterrent’
Kim, N. Korea Military Approve Plans to Strengthen ‘War Deterrent’
24 June 2022
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
23 June 2022
Raisi Warns Against Attempts to Expand NATO Influence across World
Raisi Warns Against Attempts to Expand NATO Influence across World
23 June 2022
UN Calls for Action to Stop Violence in Myanmar as Post-coup Death Toll Tops 2,000
UN Calls for Action to Stop Violence in Myanmar as Post-coup Death Toll Tops 2,000
23 June 2022
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
23 June 2022
Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup
Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup
23 June 2022
Gaza Military Exercises Sending Resolute Message to Tel Aviv
Gaza Military Exercises Sending Resolute Message to Tel Aviv
22 June 2022
Arrested Mossad Agents Planned To Kill Iran’s Nuclear Scientists
Arrested Mossad Agents Planned To Kill Iran’s Nuclear Scientists
22 June 2022
Concept illustration of "fission surface power systems" for the Artemis program
NASA wants nuclear reactors on the Moon
22 June 2022