Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager during arrest in occupied West Bank

Deceased Palestinian teenager Abdullah Muhammad Hammad

Islam Times - A Palestinian teenager has died after being arrested and assaulted by Israeli military forces on the outskirts of Ramallah in the central part of the occupied West Bank, according to his family and Palestinian media outlets.

The teenager identified by the Arabic-language Sama news agency as 16-year-old Abdullah Muhammad Hammad was shot and wounded early on Saturday as Israeli troops tried to arrest him in the town of Silwad, located 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) northeast of Ramallah.Hammad was taken to an unknown destination in critical condition, before his family was informed of his death.The development came hours after more than a hundred Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli army in the northern occupied West Bank.Israeli forces fired live ammunition, rubber bullets, and tear gas at Palestinians staging rallies across the West Bank on Friday, including in the northern town of Kafr Qaddum, Qalqilya, and the town of Beita, south of Nablus, as part of their daily protests against illegal Israeli settlements, which began in recent weeks.In a statement, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said at least 131 Palestinians were injured, including nine by live bullets, while 117 suffered suffocation due to tear gas.Israel is establishing a settlement outpost, known as Avitar, on around 1,000 square meters (10,764 square feet) of occupied land in the town's Jabal Sabih neighborhood, triggering the protests.On Tuesday, a Palestinian man died after he was stabbed by an Israeli settler in the village of Iskaka, in the central occupied West Bank region of Salfit, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.Health officials identified the victim as 27-year-old Ali Hassan Harb, who succumbed to a fatal stab wound to the chest, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.Local sources said that an altercation erupted after Israeli settlers attempted to take over a plot of Palestinian village land by setting up a tent on private property.Harb and other residents intervened and that is when an Israeli settler stabbed and killed the young man, the health ministry said in the statement.A Palestinian worker was shot dead by Israeli army fire south of the city of Qalqilya two days earlier.The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the 53-year-old man, identified as Nabil Ahmad Ghanem, was shot dead in the vicinity of the separation wall, Palestine’s official Wafa news agency reported.According to the ministry, Ghanem was on his way to work when Israeli soldiers opened gunfire on the Palestinian man, killing him instantly.