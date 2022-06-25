0
Saturday 25 June 2022 - 07:52

Beijing: US plane flight over Taiwan Strait threatened peace in region

Story Code : 1001030
Beijing: US plane flight over Taiwan Strait threatened peace in region

The military said the flight on Friday disrupted the situation in the region and threatened peace and stability, adding Beijing mobilized its air and naval forces to monitor US aircraft's operation.

Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army, said in a statement that Beijing strongly opposes US actions in this regard and that the Chinese military forces are on high alert.

This came after Taiwan announced on Tuesday that several Chinese warplanes had entered the Island.

It said at least 29 Chinese fighter jets entered the so-called Taiwan air defense reconnaissance zone on Tuesday. They included fighters, strategic bombers, anti-submarine aircraft and other aircraft.

The United States has has provided a large amount of military weapons to Taiwan. Since the beginning of this year, the United States has approved the sale of up to $95 million worth of training and equipment to support Taipei's Patriot missile system, the Pentagon says.

The first major arms sale to Taipei under President Joe Biden was last August, which saw the approval of 40 Howitzer artillery systems.

Last year, the US sold arms to Taiwan that included drones and coastal missile defenses aimed at upgrading the island’s capabilities against mainland China.

On the other side, China has been stepping up its defensive activities near Taipei to assert its sovereignty claims and oppose US military moves.

China's military said it had recently conducted an exercise around Taiwan as a "solemn warning" against its "collusion" with the US. 

China views the island as its territory and under the “One China” policy, almost all world countries recognize the Chinese sovereignty of the island.

The US, too, recognizes Chinese sovereignty over the island but has long courted Taipei in defiance of Beijing.
Tagged
China US Taiwan Strait
Comment


Featured Stories
Jordan
Jordan’s king says he would support Middle East version of NATO with clear mission
Ismail Haniyeh (3rd L), head of the political bureau of the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas, meets with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun (C) in the capital Beirut on June 24, 2022.
Haniyeh: Hamas stands with Lebanon against Israeli maritime harassment
25 June 2022
US to Send $450mln Security Aid to Ukraine Including Advanced Rocket Systems
US to Send $450mln Security Aid to Ukraine Including Advanced Rocket Systems
24 June 2022
Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
24 June 2022
Kim, N. Korea Military Approve Plans to Strengthen ‘War Deterrent’
Kim, N. Korea Military Approve Plans to Strengthen ‘War Deterrent’
24 June 2022
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
Biden Likely To Push For ‘Israel’-Saudi Normalization during Mideast Trip
23 June 2022
Raisi Warns Against Attempts to Expand NATO Influence across World
Raisi Warns Against Attempts to Expand NATO Influence across World
23 June 2022
UN Calls for Action to Stop Violence in Myanmar as Post-coup Death Toll Tops 2,000
UN Calls for Action to Stop Violence in Myanmar as Post-coup Death Toll Tops 2,000
23 June 2022
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
Iraqi Nujaba: Elements in Iraqi Intelligence Engaged in Assassination Case
23 June 2022
Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup
Moscow Says Russia-US Relations on Brink of Breakup
23 June 2022
Gaza Military Exercises Sending Resolute Message to Tel Aviv
Gaza Military Exercises Sending Resolute Message to Tel Aviv
22 June 2022
Arrested Mossad Agents Planned To Kill Iran’s Nuclear Scientists
Arrested Mossad Agents Planned To Kill Iran’s Nuclear Scientists
22 June 2022
Concept illustration of "fission surface power systems" for the Artemis program
NASA wants nuclear reactors on the Moon
22 June 2022