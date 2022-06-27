0
Monday 27 June 2022 - 13:46

2 Killed, 20 Injured in Clashes during Local Elections in Southern Pakistan

Story Code : 1001431
According to the reports, violent clashes broke out between political workers of rival political parties in different polling stations of Panu Aqil and Rohri cities in Sukkur district of the province, resulting in the injuries of over 15 political workers.

In Union Council-10 Jonas polling station, four workers were injured in a clash, local media said, adding that one of them later succumbed to his injuries, Xinhua reported.

The workers had made the polling staff and the police personnel hostage inside the polling station, said the local media.

Later, a police force reached the site and saved the hostages, it added.

Meanwhile, another political worker was killed in a clash between two rival political parties at a polling station in Tando Adam city in Sanghar district of the province, according to the local media.

The polling was stopped at the polling station, they said. 
