0
Tuesday 28 June 2022 - 05:23

Nearly a dozen died, over 250 injured after toxic gas leak in Jordan's Aqaba port

Story Code : 1001541
Jordanian civil defense teams in hazmat suits rush to an area at Aqaba port following a toxic gas leak.
Jordanian civil defense teams in hazmat suits rush to an area at Aqaba port following a toxic gas leak.

The official Petra news agency, citing spokesperson of the Public Security Directorate Amer al-Sartawi, said specialized teams were dealing with the leak after a tank filled with toxic gas fell during its transportation, leading to a gas leak at the site.

Footage shown by state media showed a crane unloading a cylinder on to a vessel. The crane falls and bumps into the side of the ship before falling to the ground and exploding in a plume of yellow smoke. Port workers can be seen trying to flee.

Officials said the cylinder contained 25 tons of chlorine destined for export.

Aqaba beaches were evacuated and shipping was halted, state television said.

“We advise citizens in Aqaba to stay indoors and close the windows. This gas is critical,” Jamal Obeidat, head of Aqaba Health Department, told state television.

Obeidat said there could be more deaths linked to the leak.

Jordanian Information Minister Faisal Al Shboul said the government has sent a field hospital and medical equipment to Aqaba.

Aqaba Governor Mohammad al-Radayaa said the situation “has been controlled.”

The nearest residential area is 25 kilometers (15 miles) away.

The Highway Patrol Department said that vehicles were prevented from driving to Aqaba in order to preserve the safety of people.

The department called on all those en route to the port city to abide by the instructions, and cooperate with security forces present at the site.

Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah is also present at the National Center for Security and Crisis Management, following up the evacuation and rescue operations carried out by the authorities, according to the private Roya TV satellite channel.
Tagged
Jordan Toxic Gas Aqaba Port
Comment


Featured Stories
NATO encroachment on Crimea could lead to World War III, warns Russia
NATO encroachment on Crimea could lead to World War III, warns Russia's Medvedev
NATO to increase rapid-response forces sevenfold
NATO to increase rapid-response forces sevenfold
28 June 2022
Iran to Respond to Any Israeli Interventionist Move in Middle East: Top Commander
Iran to Respond to Any Israeli Interventionist Move in Middle East: Top Commander
27 June 2022
G7 Aims to Raise $600bn to Counter China’s Belt and Road
G7 Aims to Raise $600bn to Counter China’s Belt and Road
27 June 2022
The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia
Western ‘network of commandos and spies’ helping Ukraine
27 June 2022
NATO to decide on biggest deployment since Cold War
NATO to decide on biggest deployment since Cold War
27 June 2022
‘Stealthy Logistics & Training’: US Special Ops Cell Reportedly Coordinates Weapons Flow to Ukraine
‘Stealthy Logistics & Training’: US Special Ops Cell Reportedly Coordinates Weapons Flow to Ukraine
26 June 2022
Al-Kadhimi, bin Salman Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues
Al-Kadhimi, bin Salman Review Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues
26 June 2022
Prince Charles Given €3m in Cash in Bags by Qatari Politician: Report
Prince Charles Given €3m in Cash in Bags by Qatari Politician: Report
26 June 2022
File photo of the Israeli regime’s laser-based
Israel to demand US funding of its laser weapons during Biden’s visit
26 June 2022
Russia Will Not Join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: Ministry
Russia Will Not Join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: Ministry
25 June 2022
Senior Iraqi Politician Calls for New Parliamentary Elections
Senior Iraqi Politician Calls for New Parliamentary Elections
25 June 2022
Inside MBS’ Torture Cells: Untold Stories of Sexual Assault, Sheer Brutality and Murder
Inside MBS’ Torture Cells: Untold Stories of Sexual Assault, Sheer Brutality and Murder
25 June 2022