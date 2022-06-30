Iraqi Hackers Target Israeli Digital Intelligence Company Site with Cyberattack: Report

Islam Times - Two groups of Iraqi hackers have reportedly targeted the website of Israeli digital intelligence company Cellebrite, which provides solutions for retrieving information from electronic devices and analyzing the data.

Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network reported that Iraqi hackers were behind the cyberattack that temporarily took down the Petah Tikva-based company’s website on Tuesday.The targeting apparently came in the form of a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, during which a website is targeted by overwhelming its servers with too many requests to connect.Sabereen News, a Telegram news channel associated with Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd al-Sha’abi, also reported the cyber operation.Iraqi groups al-Tahera and Team 1877 later announced they had managed to bring down Cellebrite’d website.Last April, the website of Israel’s Airports Authority was knocked offline due to a denial of service attack.The Iraqi group al-Tahera said that its hackers had targeted the website in a cyberattack.The Telegram channel Sabareen on April 19 reported that the group had conducted DDoS attacks against the websites of the Israeli Russian-language Channel 9 and KAN news.