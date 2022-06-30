0
Thursday 30 June 2022 - 01:46

Iraqi Hackers Target Israeli Digital Intelligence Company Site with Cyberattack: Report

Story Code : 1001885
Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network reported that Iraqi hackers were behind the cyberattack that temporarily took down the Petah Tikva-based company’s website on Tuesday.

The targeting apparently came in the form of a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, during which a website is targeted by overwhelming its servers with too many requests to connect.

Sabereen News, a Telegram news channel associated with Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd al-Sha’abi, also reported the cyber operation.

Iraqi groups al-Tahera and Team 1877 later announced they had managed to bring down Cellebrite’d website.

Last April, the website of Israel’s Airports Authority was knocked offline due to a denial of service attack.

The Iraqi group al-Tahera said that its hackers had targeted the website in a cyberattack.

The Telegram channel Sabareen on April 19 reported that the group had conducted DDoS attacks against the websites of the Israeli Russian-language Channel 9 and KAN news.
