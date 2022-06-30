0
Thursday 30 June 2022 - 10:16

US Hypersonic Missile Test Fails

Story Code : 1001953
US Hypersonic Missile Test Fails
The US military department offered few details of what happened, stating only that “an anomaly occurred following ignition of the test asset.”
 
“While the Department was unable to collect data on the entirety of the planned flight profile, the information gathered from this event will provide vital insights,” Pentagon spokesman Navy Lieutenant Commander Tim Gorman was quoted as saying by the news agency.
 
The botched test was part of the Conventional Prompt Strike [CPS] program, under which Lockheed Martin is trying to develop weapons capable of flying at speeds of Mach 5 and above, for the use of submarines and surface ships.
 
It suffered another setback in October 2021, when a booster rocket failed to deliver its hypersonic glide vehicle during a test at the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska. The booster was not part of the weapon system, defense officials stressed at the time.
 
Despite the failure of both tests, the Pentagon said it remains confident that it is on track to field offensive hypersonic capabilities in the early 2020s.
 
The US has been struggling to keep up with China and Russia in the development of hypersonic weapons. There have been a number of successful tests under various American programs, but the country is yet to have a modern system in service.
Comment


Featured Stories
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
CIA Recruiting Daesh Militants to Send Them to Ukraine: Russian Media
Report: UK Pledges $1.2bln Military Aid to Ukraine
Report: UK Pledges $1.2bln Military Aid to Ukraine
30 June 2022
Putin Condemns NATO’s Imperial Ambitions, Warns Finland & Sweden
Putin Condemns NATO’s Imperial Ambitions, Warns Finland & Sweden
30 June 2022
US Hypersonic Missile Test Fails
US Hypersonic Missile Test Fails
30 June 2022
Iran Rejects G7’s Statement as Baseless, One-Sided, Unfair
Iran Rejects G7’s Statement as Baseless, One-Sided, Unfair
29 June 2022
US, NATO to Increase Military Presence in Europe
US, NATO to Increase Military Presence in Europe
29 June 2022
New Anti-Russian US Sanctions Break Game Rules for All Economies: Envoy
New Anti-Russian US Sanctions Break Game Rules for All Economies: Envoy
29 June 2022
“Israel” Security College “To Have First UAE Officer Student”
“Israel” Security College “To Have First UAE Officer Student”
29 June 2022
US Finalizing Package of Long-range Air-defense Missiles for Ukraine: Sullivan
US Finalizing Package of Long-range Air-defense Missiles for Ukraine: Sullivan
28 June 2022
NATO encroachment on Crimea could lead to World War III, warns Russia
NATO encroachment on Crimea could lead to World War III, warns Russia's Medvedev
28 June 2022
NATO to increase rapid-response forces sevenfold
NATO to increase rapid-response forces sevenfold
28 June 2022
Iran to Respond to Any Israeli Interventionist Move in Middle East: Top Commander
Iran to Respond to Any Israeli Interventionist Move in Middle East: Top Commander
27 June 2022
G7 Aims to Raise $600bn to Counter China’s Belt and Road
G7 Aims to Raise $600bn to Counter China’s Belt and Road
27 June 2022