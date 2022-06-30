Knesset Dispersed, “Israel” into Elections

Islam Times - The 24th Knesset voted to disperse on Thursday morning on a 92-0 vote and to hold the next election on November 1. Party lists need to be handed in by September 15.

The Knesset plenum rejected the proposal submitted by the opposition factions, according to which the elections would have been on October 25. 47 MKs initially supported the change date, whereas 57 opposed it.

At noon, there will be a ceremony to replace Naftali Bennett with Yair Lapid as the Zionist prime minister. Lapid will be an “Israeli” prime minister until the next elections and a new government is formed.

These next elections will be the fifth that “Israel” has had in the past 3 and a half years.

These next elections will not include Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, as he announced on Wednesday that he will not run. “Israeli” Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is expected to head the “Yamina” party after Bennett's departure.