Friday 1 July 2022 - 01:20

Germany Seizes Russian LNG Tankers

Germany Seizes Russian LNG Tankers
According to the report, the firm said that the German government confiscated the charters of its three LNG tankers which were previously fixed to Gazprom’s German subsidiary, Gazprom Germania.

Two of the three ships, the Amur River and the Ob River, had previously been chartered to Gazprom Germania until 2028. The contract for the third tanker, the Clean Energy, was valid until 2026.

All three are now effectively under the control of the German government for “an indefinite period of time,” Monaco-based Dynagas said.

Gazprom Germania, which used to operate some of Germany’s largest natural gas storage facilities, was taken over by Berlin several weeks ago as part of Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia. In response, Gazprom stopped supplying gas to the company, which resulted in liquidity problems and jeopardized the work of key gas retailers in Germany and the UK, which work with the unit.

 
