Racist US System Wants to Cover Up Historical Crimes Committed by Ruling Interests: Journalist

Islam Times - The racist US system wants to cover up the historical crimes committed by the ruling interests of the country, according to an African American journalist and political analyst.

Some US educators' proposal to use "involuntary relocation" instead of slavery to avoid upsetting school students has been rejected.The Texas State Board of Education rejected the request by a workgroup of educators, who had proposed referring to slavery as “involuntary relocation” in second-grade classrooms, to reconsider their proposal.The workgroup assigned for the task consisted of nine educators, including teachers, social studies specialists, instructional coaches and a professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and was one of many such groups advising the state education board a year after lawmakers passed a law to keep topics that make students “feel discomfort” out of Texas classrooms.“This denial by the Texas State Board of Education is quite hypocritical. There are officials in Texas for political reasons have denied the actual history of the United States as it relates to African people. The racist system wants to cover up the historical crimes committed by ruling interests,” Abayomi Azikiwe said during an interview with Press TV on Saturday.“Slavery was legal in the former British colonies and after the formation of the United States of America after 1783. Although the Atlantic slave trade was outlawed during the early 1800s, it continued to flourish all the way up to the period before the Civil War (1861-1865). Then there was interstate slave trade as well which was highly profitable for the slavocracy,” he added.“If the racists acknowledge the existence of chattel slavery, then they may compel to issue an apology, or perhaps consider the payment of reparations to the descendants of enslaved Africans,” he noted.“The State of Texas has already outlawed the use of critical race theory without defining what it is in reality. CRT is utilized in some law schools to emphasize the institutional character of racism in the US. They have never produced a primary school teacher which utilizes CRT in their lesson plans,” he said.“All of this is designed to perpetuate the social domination of the white population which is declining in proportion to the overall population of the US. This also guides the government policy on immigration from countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia,” he stated.“The criminal justice system is designed to incarcerate as many people of color as possible in order to allow full control by the whites,” he said.“The entire system of national oppression and economic exploitation must be eradicated in order to realize a society devoid of racism and discrimination,” he concluded.